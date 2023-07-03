N’Deta groups support Tinubu for retaining NDDC MD, others

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A coalition of Civil Society groups and Community Based Organisation in the Niger Delta have commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for retaining the positions of the Managing Director, Executive Director of Projects, and the Executive Director of Finance of the Niger Delta Development Commissíon, NDDC.



They said naysayers to the decision of Tinubu regarding the three positions in the Commissíon are ignorant of the enabling act establishing the NDDC, stressing that the President’s decision was in compliance with the enabling act.



This was contained in a statement endorsed by Barr Afoegba Peter Goodyear, on behalf of

Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality, (MOSIEND)Association for Non-Violence in the Niger Delta Niger Delta Coalition for Peace and Progress, Niger Delta Non-Violence Youths Leaders Association, and Rivers State Youth Leaders Assembly.

The statement obtained by Vanguard yesterday in Uyo reads in part “The dissolution of the board of federal parastatals and agencies, which takes place according to tenure limits, change or transition to a new government in power, is not done as a punitive measure.



“For the Niger Delta Development Commission, it was a matter of mixed reactions, when the commission was named among parastatals and agencies dissolved by the Federal Government.



“We are relieved to know that the Managing Director, the Executive Directors Projects, and the Executive Director Finance and Administration were retained to manage the Commission pending the constitution of a new board. We are gladdened by this kind gesture of the President.



“For the records, the dissolved NDDC board started off on a good note. We appeal to Mr. President to consider dissolved members of the board for reappointment. We find very distasteful, naysayers who are condemning the good intentions of Mr. President in retaining the Management Committee.



“Flowing from the above, we seek to make the following points to buttress our position on the dissolution of the Board and retention of the Managing Director to oversee the Commission.



“By virtue of Section 5(1)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, it is provided that the executive powers of the President extend to the maintenance of the provisions of the constitution, Acts of the National Assembly and on items on which the national assembly has power for the time being to make law.



“The NDDC is a creation of an Act of the National Assembly, although certain actions of the President, may not be in line with popular opinion, yet they are in substantial compliance with the enabling Acts and current demands of the time”.



According to the statement, the Niger Delta stakeholders appealed to persons who have made it their determination to pull down the Chief Samuel Ogbuku-led administration, to rethink and turn a new leaf.

The stakeholders stressed that the people of the Niger Delta are solidly behind Ogbuku

and would never succumb to blackmail, intimidation, and inveigh against his person.



” Chief Samuel Ogbuku led administration has gone around the region, extensively networking and engaging with stakeholders and development partners. Let him continue the good work he has started.

“It is also correct to point out that where situations arise, the Managing Director can be retained to oversee the commission pending reconstitution of the Board. Under Section 10, the Management Committee is separated from the Board and made answerable to the general control of the Board.



” It is then wrong to say that the Managing Director’s fate, including or excluding Executive Directors is tied to the General Board who are non-executive Directors, in the event of dissolution. There is no preferential treatment for the NDDC as insinuated.

‘Section 153 (i), of the 3rd Schedule, Part 1 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as Amended is clear on the exempted parastatals and councils. The NDDC is a novel case”, the stakeholders stated.