NDE trains, empowers 26 Ondo youths in environmental beautification

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained and empowered 26 youths with loan and starter packs in Ondo state, under its Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS).

Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital, during the resettlement ceremony of trained participants of the Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS) (2022 set) in the state.

Fikpo noted that the programme was meant to create jobs for unemployed youths.

The DG, who was represented by the Ondo State Coordinator of NDE, Mr Adelodun Olusegun Michael, said that the Environmental Beautification Training Scheme covers training in POP, Soft and Hard Landscaping technology.

According to him “The programme is also aimed at re-awakening the interest of our unemployed youths in Landscaping and exploit the tremendous opportunities for employment and wealth creation.

“We are essentially here therefore to witness the resettlement ceremony of another batch of twenty-six (26) trained participants out of 30 trained in the year 2022.

“Eight (8) soft landscaping, ten (10) hard landscaping and eight (8) POP candidates to be resettled in Ondo State.

” As part of the effort in creating sustainable employment for our youths, the NDE management has approved the empowerment of a total of nine hundred and sixty-two (962) trained participants of year 2022 EBTS across the 36 States and the FCT with resettlement items to open and operate their own landscaping service enterprise thus creating nine hundred and sixty-two (962) jobs nationwide.

“The three categories of loan is ₦180,000 for graduands of POP, ₦150,000 for hard landscaping and ₦130,000 for soft landscaping.

” The interest rate of the said loan is 9% over a period of three years.

Fikpo implored the beneficiaries “to actualize their dream of self- reliance.

He asked them “to justify the confidence reposed in you by paying back your loans promptly so that others could equally benefit in the nearest future.