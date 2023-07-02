NDDC: We want our son as Committee Chair in House of Reps, N-Delta group begs Speaker

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A Niger Delta socio-political group, Niger Delta Patriots (NDP), has asked the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, to consider a person from the Niger Delta, particularly Ondo State, as the Chairman of the Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The group, in a letter to the Speaker by the Coordinator of NDP, Dr Timi Doubra-Tom, and Secretary, Prince Adeola Mebawondun, blamed the marginalisation of the Niger Delta on the appointment of persons without the knowledge of the area as Chairman of the Committee on NDDC.

“The appointment of a person out the mandate areas denied the people of Ilaje/Ese-odo Federal Constituency in Ondo State their right place in the NDDC within 1999 and 2023”, the letter said.

“As you are aware, the NDDC was created by an Act of Parliament 2000 as an intervention agency to offer a lasting solution to the socio-economic difficulties of the Niger Delta and to facilitate the rapid and sustainable development of the region that is economically prosperous, socially stable, ecologically regenerative and politically stable which is the primary objective of government in setting up the Commission.

“The objectives can ot be achieved because of the appointment of someone outside the oil producing areas as the Chairman of the Committee on NDDC”.

“In all sincerity, the development in the Niger Delta cannot be said to be commensurable with the accrued resources available to the agency from the state since inception in year 2000”.