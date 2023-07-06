NDDC seeks PPA arrangement for N1.8trn East/West coastal road project 

–Says over 3,000 projects ongoing

–Commission not a failed agency, MD

By Obas Esiedesa

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has appealed to donors and development partners to support the 750Km East-West Coastal road project estimated to cost over N1.8 trillion.

The Commission said the project which will link over 100 communities in the oil rich region would open up the area to investments and create thousands of jobs for indigenous people.

According to the Commission, the road which preliminary and engineering designs have been completed and paid for, will have 160 bridges and will begin in Odukpani in Cross River and terminate in Ibeju Lekki in Lagos State.

Making a presentation to a cross session of foreign and local development partners and donors, NDDC’s Director, Public-Private-Partnership, Dr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua said the road would improve the transportation system in the region.

He explained that so far, NDDC has awarded contracts worth over N5.2 trillion contracts since it was established with over 3,000 projects worth over N1.5 trillion ongoing.

He said the Commission was seeking a public private partnership to finance the project, expressing optimism that development partners and international donors would support the project.

“We seek partners to implement this project. There are several options to finance this project but the one we are looking at is the conventional PPP finance for road infrastructure that involves tolling and concession options”, he added.

In his speech, the Managing Director/CEO, NDDC, Chief Samuel Ogbuku noted that despite public perception of the Commission, the NDDC has not failed as it has executed a lot of projects in the region.

Dr. Ogbuku who rated the performance of the Commission at 60 percent, said NDDC has not failed as an agency of government.

While describing the Niger Delta region as one of the most peaceful areas in Nigeria, he urged companies and businesses to return to the region.

“If you’re doing business in Nigeria, and the Niger Delta is not peaceful, then that means it’s like shooting yourself in the feet, because the Niger Delta guarantees the prosperity of this country. So we all have to make it as a collective effort to ensure that the Niger Delta is also very, very peaceful.

“And what brings about peace? It is when there is prosperity, when there is youth employment, when the youth entrepreneurs in the region are also doing very well. That is what brings about the peace and prosperity in that region. And if the Niger Delta is peaceful and prosperous, Nigeria will also be very, very prosperous. So we want to partner with you in this Niger Delta project”.

He disclosed that the new management of the Commission has put in place mechanisms that ensure internal control and judicious use of resources available to the Commission.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr. Shuaib Belgore said the Ministry’s budgetary allocations for capital projects and programmes have continued to dwindle over the years, disclosing that in 2022 and 2023 the allocation was N21.15 billion.

Belgore noted that the region needs collaborations between the government and other stakeholders to develop infrastructure across the nine states.