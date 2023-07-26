NDDC: Group commends Tinubu for reappointing Ogbuku

By Simon Adewale

The leadership of Niger Delta Ethnic Youth Alliance, NDEYA, led by Amb Alex Idu, has commended President Bola Tinubu for reappointing Dr Samuel Ogbuku as the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Addressing newsmen, Idu, who is also the President of Urhobo National Youth Movement, UNYM, applauded Dr. Samuel Ogbuku’s recall, stressing that Ogbuku is a home-grown community leader, activist, and development strategist that is capable to lead the affair of the interventionist agency and assured Niger Deltans that his home-grown experience as a leader will yield regional peace and development.

Idu stated: “His credentials as a village head, community mobiliser, Niger Delta activist and past executive of the Ijaw Youth Council have equipped him for the task of bringing the desirable changes to the Niger Delta.”