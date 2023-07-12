NDDC floats new initiative for N’Delta youths

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has initiated Holistic Opportunities, Projects and Engagement, HOPE, a platform for sustainable empowerment of the region’s youth.

At its flag off in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Managing Director of the commission, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, said, HOPE “marks a beginning in our region, a turning point in our youth development and empowerment.

“The project is designed for sustainability because things can only be sustainable when they are data-driven. The project would create a database for youths, women, and entrepreneurs, enable us see clearly what the youths want.

“NDDC is striving for sustainability and this new approach conformits with international best practices. This opportunity rebrands the NDDC. We have decided to do things differently.

“Youths in the Niger Delta should seize the opportunity and register on the database. It is an opportunity no youth should miss. You can only participate if you are registered on the database.”

He projected HOPE to create at least 1,000 jobs in each of the mandate states of the NDDC in the areas of agro-allied production, technology, among others.

NDDC Director, Skills Development and Empowerment, Mrs. Winifred Madume, said, “HOPE will give us all-round understanding of who our youths are, what they want, enable transparent selection process and ensures employment generation and industrialization based on the Public-Private Partnership model of the Commission.”