NDDC denies collecting bribe from contractors

Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has denied allegation that it was collecting kickbacks from contractors handling the commission’s projects.

It also called on any member of the public, who has any evidence of such practices to reach out to the managing director, who has sworn to take prompt action against any erring official.

NDDC in a statement by its Director, Corporate Affairs, Dr Ibitoye Abosede, yesterday, said: “We are aware of online reports based on a purported petition by a group called The South-South Elders Progressive Forum.

“The group made wild and fictional allegations against the management team. In the petition, it also picked issues with the Federal Government for, in its wisdom, allowing the management team to continue in office so as not to disrupt the operations of the commission.

“The group alleged that the management is collecting 30 per cent kickback from contractors. This is a lie. Since the current management assumed office, it has been bothered by the backlog of unpaid claims by contractors, who duly executed their contracts.

“The adverse impact of these unpaid debts on the contractors and the economy of the region is enormous. Most of the debts had been verified and were also scrutinised by the forensic auditors appointed by the Federal Government.

“In order to ease the economic pain on our people, the payment of the debts was provided for in the commission’s budget.

“We implore all stakeholders to ignore the false allegations from those who take delight in the frequent changes in management that has been the bane of the organisation in the past five years. The leadership of the Commission is the prerogative of the Federal Government.

“The commission is currently being run by a very committed and transparent team.”