NDDC boss tasks staff on productivity

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

The Managing Director of the interventionist agency, Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr Samuel Ogbuku has reminded staff of the Commission of his administration’s avowed determination to make a difference.

Ogbuku while declaring open a three day training workshop for staff of the C{rporsye Affairs departments in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, said communities within the region eagerly look up to the commission for sustainability and growth, and departments within NDDC must work as a team to deliver the goods to the people.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Obegha Oworibo, the Managing Director reminded participants that the Corporate Affairs Department serves as nexus between the organization and its significant publics and must therefore be properly positioned for greater productivity.

Making reference to the theme of the workshop “Building Capacity for Excellence”, the MD said the outing is intended to assist the department review its professional activities, identify its strength and weaknesses as well as deepen its determination to work as a team.

He daid: “this training workshop is intended to review our professional activities and bring staff together, it will also expose our strength and weaknesses and deepen our determination to work as a team.

“The team leads should be intentional about grooming subordinates and subordinates should be intentional to learn, unlearn and relearn. Therefore I implore you to give this training workshop its desired attention.”

The MD also commended the Corporate Affairs department and the Consultant/organizers of the training, Clear Point for assembling a great team of professionals to drill his staff.

Earlier, the Commission’s Director Corporate Affairs, Dr Ibitoye Abosede said the training exercise was necessitated by the recent unbundling of the department into five district units and the need to bring staff up to date with expectations of their individual offices .

Abosede listed the five units recently caved out of the department to include; Event Management and Protocol, Media Relations, Communication and Publications, Branding and New Media.

He assured participation that time tested and proven professionals with deep knowledge and wealth of experience were selected as resource persons to help enhance performance of the staff.

“The success of this workshop would be noted in our ability to apply what we learn. Together we can create a positive and lasting impact in our communication efforts”. He said

On his part, the Managing Director of Clear Point, Media Consultant to NDDC and organizers of the Event, Mr Moffat Ekoriko also identified influx of new employees and need to bring them up to speed with public communication as one of the factors that necessitated the training.

Ekoriko who noted that building a strong team is as important as building skills for the team, added that the tasks and demands of public communication requires well-built capacity for excellent service delivery.