NCS investigates alleged attack on Katsina governor’s aide

The Nigeria Cutoms Service (NCS), says it has begun investigation into the alleged attack on Malam Jabiru Tsauri, the Chief of Staff to the Katsina State Governor. Dikko Radda.

This is contained in a statement by the spokesperson of the Service in the state, CS Tahir Balarabe, on Sunday in Katsina.

It will be recalled that the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Kaula, alleged that the victim escaped attacked by suspected personnel of the Service on July 13.

The governor’s aide alledged that the personnel targeted the victim at a location known as Gorar Yammama, while on his way to Abuja.

“Gov. Radda has vehemently condemned the incident and called for a thorough investigation to ensure that justice is served.

“The safety and security of public officials and citizens remain of utmost importance, and any violation of this fundamental right will not be tolerated,” the governor’s aide said.

Reacting, Balarabe said the Service received with dismay report of what he described as “an unfortunate incident”, and sympathised with the victim and the Katsina government.

He said that: “At the moment, a full investigation is ongoing to unravel the immediate and remote course of the incident, anyone found wanting will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“As a reputable organisation, NCS frowns at any form of unprofessionalism on the part of its officers.

“Our officers are well-trained in handling firearms, and are expected to act by the rules of engagement spelt out in our book of instructions.

“We assure all well-meaning Nigerians, especially the good people and the government of Katsina State to go about their legitimate activities as the service will only sustain its onslaught against economic saboteurs and their accomplices while collecting maximum revenue that will be utilise for national development”.