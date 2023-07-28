NBA boss charges Bench to restore dignity, transparency to Temple of Justice

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS the judiciary remains last hope of the oppressed citizen, the President of Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), Thursday, charged the Bench and Bar to restore dignity, courage and transparency in the Nigerian Temple of Justice.

Maikyau gave the charge while speaking at the The Sam Momah Annual Lecture Series with the theme ‘The Temple of Justice Scarred or Scared’ in Abuja.

Speaking further as the Chairman of the 3rd Sam Momah Annual Lecture Series, he pointed out that it was the responsibility of both the judges and lawyers to ensure the judiciary lives up to expectation.

He also said politicians should respect court judgments and not to use impunity to destroy what judges are doing to keep Nigeria as one.

However, he pointed out that conflicting judgments are traceable to both judges and lawyers, and added that some lawyers are not reading court orders and are found on the media making derogatory comments and analysis that are unfounded.

He said: ” The responsibility of delivering and recovery for reposition of Nigerian belongs to the lawyers. The lawyers must be at the vanguard of this responsibility because Nigeria is important to all.

“Laws, Nigeria itself is the constitution, what gives us the basis for our existence sitting down here and having this meeting it is regulated by law. And we are the ones who are privileged to be instructed on the subject we understand.

“We can see injustice walk on its two feet and identified and we are the ones to provide the remedy where one is found, and so, it is for us to take charge and be at the vanguard of what we need to do to keep this country together.

“Attempts have been made to give us statistics of those found culpable on allegations of judicial corruption and this maybe about less than one per cent of the judges we have in this country and they have either had this allegations against them or have been convicted.

“Like I said, absence of the judiciary in this country and you will not have a nation today as the perception may be unless we get measured in the way we speak, also the only way you can come to this conclusion is to pass through this same civil process of law.

“Judges don’t go to the field but give judgment on what are presented to them and because of the way we have shaped the mind of Nigerians it is very easy for anyone to take a deceptive process to court and loose the case on this basis.

“That is why we must be circumspect, we must be measured in the way Nigerians talk about the temple of justice.”

The Executive Director of the Sam Momah Foundation, Prof Tobe Momah, on the sidelines of the 3rd Sam Momah Annual Lecture Series explained why the lecture series this time around focused on the Nigerian judiciary with the theme ‘The Temple of Justice in Nigeria: Scarred or Scared’ along with a book titled ‘A General and A Gentleman’…The Last 20 Years!’.

Momah said there is still hope for Nigeria’s judiciary and needs to stand for what is of integrity and justice.

The late Major General Sam Momah served as Minister of Science and Technology between 1995 and 1999, also was a writer of over 12 books, entrepreneur, captain of industry, and passionate about Nigeria’s educational system, and economic growth and development.

He established the Sam Momah Foundation, which the Foundation had established reading rooms (Libraries) in Abuja, Enugu, and soon to open another in Lagos, and also all states in Nigeria.

He said: “The Temple of Justice in Nigeria: Scarred or Scared’ is the topic of our discussion today at the 3rd San Momah Annual Lecture Series.

“My father was very passionate about the judicial system. He believed in equity, justice, an egalitarian society that you could rise like he did, from having nothing to becoming a Major General in the Nigerian Army.

“I believe that we need to go back to the days of integrity -Hon Justice Adolphus Karibi-Whyte, Muhammad Uwais, Justice George Sodeinde Sowemimo, people who could say I have come to the Temple of Justice with clean hands.

“Our motivation for this topic is to step up the judiciary to be a temple again, when people can come to expect justice, jurisprudence, equality what they say becomes law because is right not because of anybody patted them on the back.”

He also added that, “Our discussion today is asking, Can the judicial system become an equal arbiter of judicial cases without being biased? That’s what we’re asking. Can they come to equity with clean hands and make a difference where they are?”

Speaking further he pointed out that, “The story of the book, ‘Sam Momah: A Gentleman’ in the last 20 years, chronicles, his 1999 to 2020 business, family and national outlook.

“When he retired from the army he chose to open businesses, employ people, and he could have traveled the globe, use the money to build buy houses abroad, he could have enjoyed himself, but he rather chose to open companies, factories to employ people, and at the time of his death, he was employing almost 300 people.

“He also chose to write 12 books all after he retired. He wrote books on national topics like restructuring on Nigeria beyond divorce. Why are we here today to talk about Sam Momah? This is his 80th year if he was alive, and we felt that on this 80th year we want to launch a book that talks about the last 20 years of his life.

“In 2003, I wrote a book on his 60th birthday. That was just title a gentleman a gentleman. And this time 20 years later, I’m finishing up what I started.

“I thought I had spoken about him in the first book, but after 20 years of business after 20 years of national discourse, after 20 years of looking after the family and being a Patriarch, I felt that there was more to this man that the world needed to know about that is why we wrote the book, the last 20 years of a general and a gentleman. So that’s basically what the lecture and book are is about. And the book is about, but let me not stop by our added to some of my foundation, which he founded in 2018.

“On his 75th birthday is a solid foundation that is striving to build a reading culture in Nigeria. My father when he drove around in Nigeria went to the bookstores.

“Readers are leaders. If you are not a reader, you cannot be a leader.

He was appalled at the poor reading culture. So he said if he could set up places who could come and read, maybe he could be a part of the solution.

“So, we need people who have that outlook internationally, to lead us and I believe that’s what the Sam Momah Reading Rooms will achieve, while we are working on them.”

The Book Presenter and Special Guest at the event, the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, mentioned that, “The late Major General Sam Momah mentored many of us when we were very young and giving a number of times we used to reminisce of their legacies and truly it has helped us to get to where we are today.

“This is year’s theme of the Sam Momah Memorial Lectures ‘The Temple of Justice in Nigeria: Scarred or Scared’ invites us to reflect upon the state of justice in our society, it prompts us to ponder on whether the judicial system, the cornerstone of any thriving democracy is scared by inequalities, injustice or remains sacred and as a symbol of fairness.

“Such reflections are crucial as we strive to strengthen the foundations of justice and ensure that all citizens are treated with dignity and respect.

“Today, this is one of the drivers of the Defense Intelligence Agency, which is centred on respect, rule of law and ensuring fairness.”