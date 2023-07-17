Navy recovers arms, ammunition in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha

Yenagoa —THE Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Soroh, yesterday, said it recovered two AK-47 assault rifles, six AK-47 magazines, 133 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and deactivated local wooden boat used in conveying illegal oil products in Bayelsa State.

Commander of NNS Soroh, Commodore Olushina Ojebode, stated this at a briefing in Yenagoa.

He said: “Personnel of NNS Soroh during a water patrol at Gbaram community of Agbadam-Forupa made contact with six armed men in a speedboat, who attempted to attack own troops.

“Consequently, troops overpowered the armed men with superior firepower in the fire fight that ensued, thus making the armed men flee.

“Items recovered from the armed men include arms and ammunition (two AK-47 rifles, 6 AK-47 magazines, 133 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition), and one small Techno phone, amongst others.

“The same troops during an anti crude oil theft operation in Southern Ijaw axis discovered a wooden boat laden with illegal crude oil products.”