NASS commences recommittal of Defense, EFCC, other bills

The National Assembly (NASS), has begun the recommittal of Bills passed by the 9th Assembly which were not assented to by former President Muhammadu Buhari before the expiration of the 9th Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that records from the office of the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Sani Tambawal, made available in Abuja on Friday showed that four bills fell into the category.

NAN reports that the bills include the Nigerian Peace Corps Establishment Bill, earlier transmitted to Buhari in April 2023, but was not assented to before he left office on May 29, and the Armed Forces Act, amendment Bill 2023.

Others are Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Bill 2023; and ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons, their Ammunition and Other Related Materials Bill 2023.

Also recommitted are: The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Bill 2023, Defense Industries Corporation of Nigeria Bill, 2023, among others.

Meanwhile, the Peace Corps bill was supported by the majority of the lawmakers of the 9th National Assembly and is now retransmitted to President Bola Tinubu for his assent through a letter dated June 8 and signed by Tambawal.

NAN also reports that the bill became statute-barred for presidential assent on June 13, when the 10th National Assembly was inaugurated since it was passed by the 9th Assembly.

The lawmakers are making spirited moves to expeditiously reconsider, pass and transmit the bills for assent by President Tinubu.

The bills, some of which were sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, were read for the first time on July 27.

NAN reports that the bills, which are not expected to be heard “de-novo, are, however, expected to enjoy expeditious passage by both chambers of NASS.

NAN further reports that to give the recommittal speedy passage, a motion to that effect was moved by Rep. Julius Ihonvbere, the Majority Leader of the House on July 27.