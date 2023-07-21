NASS Bye-election: Aspirants allege imposition of anointed candidate

Ahead of the bye-election to replace the former Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila of Surulere constituency in Lagos State, some aspirants vying for the vacant position under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have alleged plans to impose an ‘anointed’ candidate on them.

The party holds primaries for the bye-election on Saturday, at the Surulere Division while the vye-election will be held in August.

Some of the aspirants made the allegation at Abbebe Field, Akerele in Surulere Local Government, venue of the party’s general meeting which was held yesterday.

Recall that the former Speaker has been appointed as the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking at the general meeting, one of the aspirants, Engr. Mukaram Adedolapo Akorede stated that it would be unfair for anyone to impose any candidate on them as he is aware that the former Speaker whose dedication to true democracy, consistency, equity and fairness during his tenure in the National Assembly should do the needful at this point in time.

Akorede who was Senior Special Adviser on Youth and Sports to former council chairman in Surulere said, “I am one of the few that have paid their dues in this constituency and the Chief of Staff to the President, RT. Hon. Olufemi Gbajabiamila knows that, so I’m sure he wouldn’t want to destroy the legacy he has built over the years”.

He promised to consolidate on the unequalled, unparalleled and unquantifiable achievements of RT. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila by addressing the needs of the constituents and this time, focusing more on creating jobs, jobs and more jobs.

Also speaking, another aspirant, Omobolanle Muazu Olukusi said the issue of anointed candidate if allowed to scale through, may disrupt the existing plans of the party.

“I’ve been actively participanting in Surulere politics for the past 16 years and has not been given any political appointment

“As an aspirant and a woman who has been dogged and putting smiles on the faces of the people of this constituency, hence, the campaign promise that 35% women inclusion and inclusiveness would go a long way in appeasing the womenfolk and would be a proof of equity and balance”.

“The truth is, ‘he’ is imposing someone on us and that is not good enough but people will not complain probably because they are afraid of him or because they are benefiting from him but I urge him to desist from that so as not to tarnish his legacy which has been tremendously good without any doubt”.

Ealier, Suleiman Yusuf, Chairman, Surulere Local Government and a strong ally to the Chief of Staff, in his opening address, said the Chief of Staff is after the growth of the constituency.

He said, “The “battle” line seems to have been drawn and like the saying goes, “where two elephants fight, it’s only the grass that would suffer” and Surulereans are watching, waiting and hoping for the good end of the whole debacle.”

At press time, effort to reach the Chief of Staff was unsuccessful.