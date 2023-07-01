Nasarawa govt accuses state PDP of media trial

Sule-Ombugadu

*Will your new appointment address Tiv marginalisation in Nasarawa, PDP replies SSA

By David Odama, Lafia

Nasarawa state government at the weekend warned the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state against media trial, propaganda and weeping sentiments against the government of Abdullahi Sule.

This is just as the opposition PDP has advised the newly appointed media aide to the governor against heating the polity wondering whether his appointment will address the marginalization of the Tiv people in Nasarawa state.

The newly appointed Senior Special Assistant to Governor Sule on Public Affairs, Mr.Peter Ahemba had released a press statement made available to Journalists in Lafia, Friday, shortly after his appointment was announced in the state.

According to Peter Ahemba, “the attention of the Nasarawa State Government has been drawn to series of media trial and propaganda being championed by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and it’s 2023 Governorship candidate, Hon. David Emmanuel Ombugadu.

“Apparently it is to attract public sentiments, sympathy and to influence the outcome of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal. It is no longer news that the State chapter of the PDP and it’s governorship candidate have approached the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia.

“We, however, condemned in strong terms, your resort to media trial of a matter that is already before a competent Tribunal as witnessed by your series of sponsored publications in some sections of the media.

“It is worrisome that, since the defeat of Hon. David Ombugadu in the governorship election by Governor Abdullahi A. Sule, the opposition PDP has thrown caution to the winds by resorting to sponsorship of nude protests in the streets of Lafia.

“His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi A. Sule remains committed to delivering on the mandate freely given to him by consolidating on the gains already achieved by his administration”, the statement declared.

In a swift reaction, the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic party, (PDP ) Hon Francis Orogu appealed to the newly appointed SSA to the governor, Peter Ahemba not to over heat the polity as well be carried away by his recent appointment.

“A cube of sugar in the mouth of a diabetic patient may taste sweet if he forgets that he is diabetic and that may lead to his end.

“How can the government with all the media under it’s disposal accuse an opposition party of deploying the media to carry out trial, propaganda. That cannot be true.

“If Ahemba does not understand the history of the Kwararafa, let me remind him that when women in the Kwararafa choose to embark on nude protest, it is their highest way of reaction to injustice done to them.

“In most cases when women issue out curses at such times it affect persons who perpetrated the injustice. If Governor Sule does not understand this I won’t blame him because he is not from Kwararafa but not Ahemba.

“To say women are being sponsored to appear nude in protest speaks volume. To any one who may not feel the pain of these women, let them ask themselves whether their own mother can come out nude if given money.

“Anybody who is aware of the Nasarawa story till the recently concluded governorship elections need not be told that injustice, robbery is what the state operates on right now.

“Deep in the conscience of both the election handlers and those holding the power right now, somebody has been robbed of his mandate. You can’t change elections results and claim God gave you that mandate. If we did not believe in the judiciary we will not run to the judiciary for justice”, Orogi stated.

The PDP chairman however appealed to Peter Ahemba not to be carried away by the peanut that would be given him but use his appointment to plead with the government to give better attention to his people, the Tiv extraction in Nasarawa.

“Your appointment is an intrigue by Governor Sule to create the impression that the Tiv people are dear to his heart, all in a bid to win the attention of the SGF, Senator George Akume.

“The most marginalized, attacked in the state is the Tiv people. Our struggle is to bring sucour, justice to those who are suffering and unknown in rural communities perpertuarlly under attacks”, Orogu added.