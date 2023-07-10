Nasarawa Assembly crisis: We’re yet to resolve, factional Speaker, Ogazi tells Citizens

ays Gov. Sule has assured of his neutrality on the assembly impass.

By David Odama

LAFIA — The factional Speaker of the crisis-infested Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Daniel Ogah Ogazi on Monday debunked rumour making the rounds in the state that the crisis has been resolved.



It would be recalled that the state governor, Eng. Abdullahi Sule had on Sunday held a close door meeting with the factional speaker and his 13 members in a bid to end the crisis rocking the state House of Assembly.



The factional Speaker of the 7th Assembly, Rt Hon. Daniel Ogah Ogazi in a statement issued and made available to the press in Lafia stressed that the meeting called at the instance of the governor could not resolved but added that political solutions were being deployed and explored to end the lingering crisis in the Assembly.



“Fellow compatriots and dear citizens of Nasarawa State, it is incumbent on me to clear the air following the public misgivings of the meeting of my factional led Assembly with His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, Executive Governor of Nasarawa State on the lingering crisis in the Assembly”.



“It is equally pertinent to state that the meeting with my members of the Assembly yesterday, 9th July, 2023, was convened at the instance of His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi A. Sule as part of his efforts to broker peace between the two warring factions of the Assembly with the view to finding a lasting solution to the impasse.



This is the first meeting to be held with the Governor since the crisis began. The meeting was strictly between my members, the Governor and Deputy Governor”. Hon Ogazi declared.



“While I am not disposed to honoring such meetings, I am duty bound in the interest of Nasarawa people, progress and development of the state, which overrides our personal interests as a people. The decision to avail ourselves for the meeting was borne out of our share patriotism and earnest desire to move Nasarawa state forward”.



“Even though no resolution was reached from our meeting with the Governor yesterday, political solutions are being deployed and explored to end the crisis”.



“The governor has further assured of his neutrality on the matter and affirm that he seizes to recognize anyone as Speaker of the Assembly until the final resolution of the crisis.



“We apologize to citizens of our State for the negative impact of this Assembly crisis on governance and development which is needless. Our people can be rest assured that we will not be brought to any form of compromise and will ensure that only the right measures are adopted in resolving this crisis” Ogah Ogazi stated.



The factional speaker who gave an assurance that the state would be great after all the crisis, appealed to the citizens and their supporter to remain calm despite the negative impact of the crisis in the state