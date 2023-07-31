NAS embarks on environmental awareness campaign in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Calabar, known for its once-pristine environment, has recently shown signs of departing from its clean and green status.



Worried by this development, the Jokaina deck of the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) pyrates confraternity took the initiative to launch an environmental awareness campaign throughout the metropolis.



The exercise saw members of the group distributing flyers and stopping at intersections to address motorists as well as other road users on the need to return the city to its greenery and clean status.

Flyers and stickers which bore the inscriptions, “keep Calabar clean and green,” “Do not dump refuse in drainages,” “Do not litter the streets,” “Dispose your refuse in a garbage bag” among others, were distributed as the campaigners marched through Marian to Rabanna and stadium axis, terminating at the popular Etim Edem park.



Regional President, NAS, Engr. Solomon Olorunfemi, stressed the need for all to work towards returning the lost glory of the city centre to the cleanest in the country.



His words :” Calabar is no longer the beautiful city that we used to have, it has become an eyesore to inhabitants and visitors as so many things seems to have gone wrong.



“There is need for us as residents to be sensitized, to look back to our environment and see how we can put our hands together to bring back that old glory.



“We see refuse dumps here and there, people sell on refuse dumps, it is true that government has done a lot but as individuals we have our own duty.



“It is not government that is disposing waste on the road and drainages, it is we, so it is time for everyone to take the responsibility of keeping Calabar clean and green, the Regional President said.



He informed that NAS established in 1952 has been embarking on advocacy and humanitarian activities over the years, to ensure that sanity is restored in all sectors.



Second vice president Jokaina deck of NAS, Lawrence Achuka, explained that apart from human efforts, the project gulped several thousands of naira to see to its fulfillment.



“One of our cardinal objectives is to uplift any society we find ourselves, hence our financial involvement of injecting several thousands of naira to this project.|



“Calabar used to be the cleanest and greenest city in Nigeria, but somewhere along the line we lost it, so we need to reawaken our consciousness as a people if we must return to the lost glory.



“We are also in partnership with the Cross River State government through its Ministry of Environment, to ensure that the task is achieved,” Achuka maintained.



For a road user, Mrs Eyoanwan Ironbar, the move by NAS is commendable, even as she opined for punishment on those who defy sanitation laws.



She advocated for the setting out of a day at least in a month, for general sanitation exercise across the 18 local government areas of the state.



“Everyone must be involved in the exercise, a day set aside for sanitation exercise in our entire state, even if it is for five hours, will reawake the mindsets of the citizens because cleanliness is a serious business and has a link with godliness,” Ironbar said