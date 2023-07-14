NAS demands arrest of Buda, Itagbor’s killers



The National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity has called on the Inspector- General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, the Sokoto and Cross River State governments to ensure the arrest of the mob that killed a butcher, Usman Buda at the Sokoto Fish and Vegetable Market, and Madam Maritina Okey Itagbor at Old Ntim, Akamkpa Local Government Area, in Sokoto and Cross River states respectively.

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje in a statement entitled ‘Usman Buda & Maritina Itagbor: Ending the Reign of Lynch Mobs’ he condemned the recourse to mob justice, stressing that it violates principles of natural justice, Islamic laws and the Nigerian Constitution.



Owoaje who recalled incidences of mob justice in the past in Nigeria including the lynching of Deborah Samuel in May 2022, declared that the perpetrators must be apprehended “vigorously prosecuted and face exemplary punishment that underlies our collective condemnation as a people.”

While calling on Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto to “summon the political will as the Chief Security Officer to descend on Islamic fundamentalists hiding under the guise of religion to carry out murder and other atrocious activities in Sokoto State” he urged Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River to follow up on his condemnation of Itagbor’s murder by ensuring that the Police does not sweep the case under the carpet.

Owoaje implored Egbetokun to see the two cases as litmus test of his tenure as IGP and his capability to protect Nigerians.

The statement reads in part: “We believe these two cases present a litmus test for the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egebtokun to set the tone of his tenure as the number one law enforcement officer in the country. Mr Egbetokun who was quoted to have expressed great optimism “to chase away all criminals in Nigeria” now has a perfect opportunity to match his words with firm and decisive actions. The Acting Inspector General should demonstrate his ability to police Nigeria by apprehending the killers of Usman Buda and Maritima Itagbor and ensure their swift prosecution.

“Under the immediate past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians endured a litany of impunity which eroded the right to life of Nigerians. We expect the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu to make the protection of lives a priority. Mr Egbetokun should roll his sleeves to protect Nigerians. He should start by arresting the killers of Usman Buda and Maritima Itagbor. Nigerians deserve protection from lynch mobs, anything less is unacceptable.”