NAPTIP: Report all exploitation cases – Nigerians told

…as over 500 persons joins the awareness walk against human trafficking

By Favour Ulebor

The Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, (NAPTIP), Fatima Waziri-Azi, has urged citizens to report every form of exploitation, and avoid getting involved in cases of human trafficking.

She said this while addressing stakeholders after an awareness walk themed, ‘Footprint of Hope: A 20- year Journey – Join NAPTIP on this historic Freedom Walk’ on Monday in Abuja.

The walk involved over 500 persons which includes, partners, NGOs, youths and state task force from different states, that joined to raise awareness on the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria.

Fatima said, “when you see other people in exploitative situation, especially we know in Nigeria, we know domestic issues are widespread, please when you see a child in an exploitative situation, don’t make that exception of you wanting to mind your business, because as individuals we like to mind our business; But I can say that there is now heightened awareness, People are calling out and people are reporting and let me say this, don’t get involved; Don’t try to stop any situation because you’re putting yourself in harm’s way. What you should do rather, is reach out to NAPTIP, and the police,We have a 24 hours Call Center and Our toll free number is 0703000.

Speaking on the significance of the walk to the citizens, the DG NAPTIP said, ” Yesterday actually was the 2023 world day against trafficking in persons, which we celebrated by going for a special mass, special prayers for not just NAPTIP but for Nigerians and also prayers for victims. This walk is something we do every year, it is not just a walk, it is an opportunity for us to sensitize the public and make noise about issues of human trafficking and to galvanise support for everyone to keep treating victims as victims and not the other way around” she added.

Also speaking, the Programmes Director, Justice, Development, and Peace Commission, JDPC, one of the six civic clusters under the Action Against Trafficking in Persons Cluster, AATIP, to combat human trafficking in Nigeria,Timothy Ejeh stressed on the need to create more awareness, to ensure every person within Nigeria is carried along in the fight against human trafficking.

Ejeh said,”Today we are marking the world day against trafficking in persons, and just like the team of this year 2023 is talking about, leave no victim of trafficking behind, we have to carry everybody along and so we are trying to reach every victim of human trafficking by raising awareness and sensitizing the public about the dangers of human trafficking and to also address traffickers to leave this nefarious trade that is affecting so many lives, including youths, and women.

“I can say a lot has been done by NAPTIP and partners, NAPTIP this year had about 80 persons convicted,and so they have been able to raise the bar but they can actually do better, that is why we are collaborating with them, to raise the bar from what it is right now.”. he said.

In his remarks, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Mattias Schmale, congratulated NAPTIP on the agency’s two decades as a bulwark against human trafficking in Nigeria, and restated the need for continued partnership and commitment to the mission.

He identified Nigerians as one the highest numbers of identified victims of trafficking in West Africa.

He said, “This year’s World Day Against Trafficking in Persons aims to raise awareness of disturbing developments and trends identified by the latest UNODC Global Report on Trafficking in Persons. The 2022 report informs us that 41% of West African victims are trafficked for sexual exploitation and 57% for forced labour. Nigerians represent by far the highest number of identified victims of trafficking in West Africa.

“Furthermore, the report shows a significant decrease in the number of Nigerian victims being identified and rescued in Western countries, while witnessing a significant increase in West Africa, the Gulf, and Asia.” He added.