NANS raises alarm as Zamfara abandons students in North Cyprus

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Turkish Zone, has raised the alarm over the abandonment of 90 students who are on scholarship from Zamfara State in North Cyprus by the state government.

The students, the association said, are currently undergoing harrowing experiences and are on the verge of being thrown out of school.

The leader of NANS, Turkish Zone, Comrade Opeoluwa Seun Ojekemi, in a statement on Friday, said the students were being held hostage as a result of the inhuman treatment meted to them by the Zamfara State government that left them to suffer needlessly in a foreign land.

“A group of determined and promising Nigerian students sent abroad to by the Zamfara State government to pursue their education and become future leaders, now find themselves in dire straits due to the government’s failure to fulfill its commitment to pay their educational bills. The students, who have been working tirelessly to excel in their studies, now face the threat of being sent back home by the overseas educational institution due to mounting unpaid fees, summing up to hundred thousands of Euros.

“Despite their potential and aspirations, these students are being held hostage by circumstances beyond their control. The government’s inability to meet its financial obligations is jeopardizing not only their academic pursuits but also their dreams of making a positive impact and becoming excellent individuals.

“The situation has escalated to a critical point where the educational institutions in North Cyprus have issued stern warnings, giving the affected students a limited window to settle their outstanding fees. Without immediate action from the government, these promising minds could be forced to abandon their studies and return home, squandering their potential and the investment made by both the students and the nation.

“They embarked on this journey with great hope and the belief that the government supports their educational aspirations, now, they are left in despair, uncertain of their future and the prospects of completing their degrees. It is an injustice that their dreams are being crushed by bureaucratic inaction.

“Time is of the essence, hence we are giving the Zamfara State government a seven-day ultimatum to attend to this pressing matter. Delay in action will only exacerbate the situation, robbing the nation of its potential leaders, researchers, and innovators. The Zamfara State Governor must take immediate action to safeguard the future of these students and protect the nation’s investment in their education, as this is part of his promises to the good people of Zamfara State,” the body stated.

NANS said any further delay could spell doom for the education of the affected students and their mental stability.