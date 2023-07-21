Naira loses by 1.26% at investors, exporters window

Naira-Dollar

The Naira on Friday depreciated against the dollar, exchanging at N777.82 at the Investors and Exporters window.

The Naira lost by 1.26 per cent when compared with N768.16 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N779.58 to the dollar on Friday.

A spot exchange rate of N844 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N777.82.

The naira sold for as low as N700 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 77.99 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Friday. (NAN)