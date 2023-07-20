Naira gains, exchanges N768.16 to dollar

The Naira on Thursday appreciated against the dollar, exchanging at N768.16 at the Investors and Exporters window.

The Naira gained by 3.22 per cent when compared with N793.70 which it exchanged for the dollar on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N787.13 to the dollar on Thursday.

A spot exchange rate of N844 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N768.16.

The naira sold for as low as N700 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 56.22 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Thursday.