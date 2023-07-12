Naira gains at investors, exporters’ window

The Naira on Wednesday appreciated against the dollar, exchanging at N782.49 at the investors and exporters window.

The Naira gained by 0.75 per cent when compared with N788.42 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N775.75 to one dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of N806 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N782.49.

The Naira sold for as low as N690 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 90.52 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters’ window on Wednesday.