Naira depreciates to N762.63/$ in I&E window

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The naira Thursday depreciated to N762.63 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window rose to N762.63 per dollar from N742.31per dollar on Wednesday, indicating N26.13 depreciation for the naira.

However, the naira depreciated by N5 in the parallel market yesterday.

Vanguard findings from black market traders showed that the exchange rate for the market rose to N800 per dollar from N775 per dollar on Wednesday.