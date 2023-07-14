Naija Super 8: Sporting Lagos tackle Akwa Utd, Lobi Stars face Remo Stars in semi-finals

By John Egbokhan

It promises to be fireworks today at the Naija Super 8 tournament holding at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, as Sporting Lagos and Akwa United square up in one of the semi-final matches while Group B winners, Lobi Stars battle Remo Stars in the other.

Sporting Lagos sealed their semi-final ticket on Wednesday, after beating Katsina United, 1-0 in the last group A match. The Paul Offor boys qualified as group winners with seven points. Remo Stars and Katsina United were tied on four points and goal difference, but Remo Stars progressed as runners-up, having scored more goals than Katsina United.

In Wednesday’s only game, both goalkeepers were called to action early in the match. Kolumbo Alladoum tipped over a powerful shot in the third minute while Sporting Lagos’ Agbo Ekoi, was also forced to a near post save in the sixth minute.

Sporting Lagos scored the opener in the37th minute through Silas Nenrot who had enough space to pick his spot after beating the offside trap.

Speaking post match,, Sporting Lagos coach, Paul Offor, said the fans should expect an exciting match against Akwa United.

“We are just enjoying ourselves. The objective for the season has been achieved, which is to qualify for theProfessional Football League. This tournament is just a test for us of how the Nigeria NPFL is. The fans should expect good football against Akwa United.

“I’m lucky to have played against a coach like Finidi George and tomorrow, we will be playing against another top coach, Fatai Osho. No pressure on us, we are just enjoying ourselves. We are not thinking of the trophy right now. If we win the next match, then we can begin to think about that,” said the Sporting Lagos gaffer.

The final of the Naija Super 8 final comes up Sunday, with the kick-off set for 5pm. In addition to N3 million earned for each Group match, the winner of the tournament will pocket N25 million, while the runners-up get N9 million.