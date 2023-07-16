Naija Super 8 Final: Sporting Lagos, Remo Stars in war of words 

•I’m sure Remo Stars’ll win – Ogunmodede

•We’re here to enjoy ourselves, says Sporting Lagos’ Offor

By John Egbokhan

The war of words before today’s Naija Super 8 final cracker between Remo Stars and Sporting Lagos is brewing as both privately-owned Nigerian Premier League outfits go up in arms in search of the N25m prize money at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

Anxiety is reaching fever pitch as these two talented teams gear up for a battle royale in the showpiece final match of the biggest off season football tournament organised by Flykite Productions in partnership with MultiChoice Nigeria and sponsors, MTN, Hero Lager, DStv, GOtv, SuperSport, Moniepoint, Pepsi and Custodian Assurance.

Remo Stars emerged runners-up in the 2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) behind champions Enyimba and now have newly promoted NPFL side, Sporting Lagos to contend with in the Naija Super 8 final.

Daniel Ogunmodede’s wards sealed their passage in the final, all thanks to a 2-1 triumph over Lobi Stars in their semi-final match on Friday, while Sporting Lagos came from a goal down to defeat Akwa United 2-1.

And ahead of today’s decider, Remo Stars coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, said his charges were primed to win the trophy.

“I am sure we are going to win this trophy. Everything gives me assurance that we will win it” he said.

Reflecting on the victory over Lobi Stars, the coach of Remo Stars said, “we were well prepared for Lobi Stars, and are now eyeing the trophy. I had the opportunity to watch Lobi Stars earlier in this tournament and we prepared well against complacency because this is a different Lobi Stars team, with a new manager. We were in control of the match. And when we needed to defend, the boys defended well”.

It is not only Remo Stars who are bullish of their chances in today’s final as Sporting Lagos coach, John Offor is also full of expectations as he prepares to lead his wards against Remo Stars for the second time in this eight-team tournament. Unlike Remo Stars, who had to qualify for the tournament through the south-west zonal conference in Eket, Akwa Ibom, Sporting Lagos were handed a wild card to participate in the national tournament and have played fewer matches and have had less time travelling on the road.

Speaking to reporters after the semifinal game against Akwa United, coach Offor said, “Whatever the result on Sunday, we have achieved our aim for the season. We will come out to express and enjoy ourselves today and see what comes out of it,” he said.

On how he masterminded the defeat of Akwa United, the Sporting Lagos gaffer said, “I’ve had the opportunity of watching Akawa United play. We learnt about them in the first half. We saw how they played and we played two strikers to counter them in the second half. The first fifteen minutes of that second half was the best we’ve played this season”.

The Naija Super 8 final kicks off at 5pm today, with the champions going home with the trophy and N25m while the runners-up will pocket N9 million for their efforts.