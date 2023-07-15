Naija Super 8: A marketing window for Nigeria football

By Jacob Ajom

The Naija Super 8 championship which began in Lagos on 7 July, comes to an end tomorrow. The eventual winners take home a whopping N25million.

Each club at the tournament earned N3 million per match at the group stage. Semi-finalists earned an additional N3 million; the runners-up will earn N9 million. The best player in every match got N250,000.

Apart from the huge financial commitment by the organisers, the Naija Super 8 served as a renewal of hope for Nigeria football as the standard of football has been high.

Not only that, apart from the surprise results churned out by the seeming underdogs, perhaps, the biggest revelation in the 10-day tournament was the return of football fans to the stadium.

And they came in their thousands and made the Mobolaji Johnson Arena wear a carnival-like look as fans were entertained at intervals. The presence of cheerleaders added to the side attractions.

The presence of the fans and their ‘noisy’ vuvuzelas surprisingly irritated some VIP fans. Some complained to the organisers about the ‘noisy conduct’ of fans of Sporting Lagos.

The complaint did not go down well with many who as former Nigeria international, Jonathan Akpoborie openly expressed his dismay via a post on a WhatsApp group.

He wrote, “I was at the Mobolaji stadium yesterday to watch the Super 8 games. Wow what an experience in Nigeria. For the first time in so many years, I saw two Nigerian teams competing against each other with the quality of play not very far from the European leagues. Indeed I was flabbergasted.”

Continuing, the former Super Eagles star said, “there was also an incident at the stadium that I want to inform the house about. Some of us(in the VIP stands) were complaining about the noise the Sporting Lagos supporters were making close to the VIP Area.

“For over two decades, we have been craving for people to come into our arenas to watch our league, we saw them feature yesterday and we were trying to suppress them from enjoying their football. We should get used to the noise, because the wave is truly coming.”

Indeed, a member of the organising Committee, Godwin Enakhena told this reporter that “the Super 8 initiative as espoused by Flykyte Production was targeted at “returning fans to the stadiums.”

He said that was why fans were asked to vote for the clubs they wanted to see at the championship. “We wanted to test the fan base of the local clubs hence the decision to allow fans vote. Two clubs with the highest number of votes from each geopolitical zone qualified for the event.

“What happened at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena was unfortunate. When the complaint about the conduct of fans of Sporting Lagos got to me, I had to move them at half time to stay behind the dugout of the Lagos team. I like the fans for their understanding because these were people who bought tickets to enjoy their game.

“Naija Super 8 is an innovation at its infancy. The result has been encouraging. I won’t say we are where we envisaged to be yet. But I believe we have taken a huge step forward.”

Naija Super 8 began with fans all over Nigeria voting for their preferred clubs. There was a playoff at Eket which produced six teams for the national finals. The organisers presented two wild cards in Sporting Lagos and Akwa United, who justified their presence by qualifying for the semi final.

The championship witnessed tremendous innovations; live telecast of matches, high-level entertainment and refreshment centres within the stadium. For once we witnessed families going to the stadium to watch matches without the fear of violence or the menace of hoodlums. It was a veritable marketing window for Nigerian football.

Enakhena insisted, “Naija Super 8 is still at the experimental stage. But there is a glimmer of hope that the next edition could be better.”