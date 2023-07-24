NAFDAC warns public against dangers of drug hawking, ripening of fruits with ‘Calcium Carbide’

By Adeola Badru

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has advised Nigerians to shun the dangerous practice of the sale and consumption of fruits artificially ripened with calcium carbide.

The agency also frowned on the illegal hawking of drugs in the open market because of its contributions to the rate of non-communicable diseases in the country.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, gave the advice at a sensitisation workshop on the “Dangers of Drug Hawking and Ripening of Fruits with Carbide,” organised for journalists in the South-West in Ibadan as the weekend.

Prof. Adeyeye, who was represented by the Director of Chemical Evaluation, Leonard Omopariola, revealed that the agency has been taking some decisive steps since 2019 such as sensitization of the public through different media outlets, enforcement through intelligence and raids in fruit markets that have resulted in seizures and destruction of violative products.

“The flag-off for this sensitization workshop today is again a fulfillment of my promise to sustain and strengthen NAFDAC’s existing collaboration with Association of Health Journalists in Nigeria towards mobilizing, educating, sensitizing, and conscientizing Nigerian Journalists to play frontline role in our concerted efforts to eradicate the menace of Drug Hawking and Ripening of Fruits with Calcium Carbide in Nigeria.”

“It is my candid opinion that sensitization workshop of this nature is a training the Trainers’ programme with the great expectation that participants will assume the role of champions in the vanguard of the campaign against drug hawking and the use of calcium carbide to ripen fruits.”

“I wish to assure you that NAFDAC will constantly engage the mass media as we strive to bring down to the grassroot level positive impacts of our regulatory activities.”

“The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has noticed the dangerous practice of sale and consumption of fruits artificially ripened with calcium carbide as well as illegal hawking of drugs in the open market,” She stated.

Talking about drug hawking, Prof. Adeyeye said the menace posed serious challenge to Healthcare Delivery System in the country and it underscored NAFDAC’s resolute determination to totally eradicate the illicit trade.

“Many Drug Hawkers are knowingly or unknowingly merchants of death who expose essential and life saving medicines to the vagaries of inclement weather which degrade the active ingredients of the medicine and turn them to poisons thus endangering human lives.”

“Most of the drugs sold by the illiterate and semi-literate Drug Hawkers are counterfeit, substandard or expired, and therefore do not meet the quality, safety and efficacy requirement of regulated medicines.”

“Prescription drugs are also sold by the itinerant Drug Hawkers who also hold consultation, recommend and prescribe medicines to their gullible “patients”.

“Drug Hawkers are also the major Distributors and Suppliers of narcotic medicines to criminal networks such as Armed Bandits, Insurgents, Kidnappers and Armed Robbers. Drug Hawkers constitute serious threat to our national security.”

“Drugs are sensitive life-saving commodities which should not be sold on the streets/motor parks or open markets just like any other article of trade,” The DG said.

She warned that any Drug Hawker arrested by NAFDAC would be prosecuted and such person would face a jail term, stressing that the Agency’s Enforcement Officers are currently carrying out synchronized nation-wide operation. Prof. Adeyeye added that no offender would be spared from facing the full wrath of the Law.

She solicited the co-operation and support of all other Law Enforcement Agencies, Nigerian Journalists and other well-meaning Nigerians in riding the country of the harmful and shameful practice.

She revealed that ripening of fruits with carbides is another public challenge facing the country, stressing that the Agency has deployed a multifaceted approach to tackle the menace.

“Fruits provide the body with micronutrients that improve immunity and prevent diseases among other benefits. Fruit ripening is a unique aspect of plant development, which makes the fruit edible, softer, sweeter, more palatable, nutritious, and attractive.”

“However, the consumption of fruits such as mango, banana, plantain, guava, orange, grape, etc or any other fruits ripened with calcium carbide is dangerous to health.”

“Fruits artificially ripened with calcium carbide may be ripe on the skin, but the inside remains unripe. You can identify such artificially ripened fruits if you notice that the fruits are all yellow whereas the stem is dark, this is true especially with banana and plantain.”

“In addition, naturally ripened fruits usually have brown or black spots, while those artificially ripened have traces of powdery substances and peel off quickly,” she revealed.

In a presentation, Director, Food Safety and Applied Nutrition in the agency, Dr. Eva Edwards, highlighted the dangers of food fraud and its impacts on public health.

Edwards said that at least 200,000 Nigerians, including pregnant women and children under age five, die annually from consuming contaminated food, hence the need for awareness creation on food safety.

In a personal remark, Mr Leonard Omopariola, said that the dangers of using artificial methods to ripen fruits include loss of vitamins and micronutrients, consumption of dangerous chemicals, such as Arsenic, which is carcinogenic and phosphorus and can lead to health issues and death.

He identified Calcium Carbide, Acetylene, Ethephon, Ethylene and Ethylene glycol as the five most commonly used artificial ripeners in the country.

According to him, there are safe alternatives and Nigerians should embrace them.