NAFDAC dismisses social media video on Semovita containing plastic material

Director-General, NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye

By Chioma Obinna

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, on Monday dismissed a social media video that claimed semovita contains plastic materials.

In press statement, the Agency said a scientific analysis of the semovita content revealed that it does not contain plastic materials.

According to the statement signed by the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Christinah Adeyeye, the attention of NAFDAC has been drawn to a social media video showing a woman washing Golden Penny Semovita in a sieve using cold water. The woman claimed that the residue she got after sieving was plastic.

“A similar video was shown in 2020 and that led to a Press Release similar to this. Upon receiving the alerts from various quarters in the community in 2020, the Director General immediately gave a directive to conduct emergency post-marketing analysis using different brands of Semolina.”

Continuing, Adeyeye said the Agency investigated the claim by conducting appropriate analytical testing in her internationally accredited laboratories.

“The results showed that there were no plastic or any similar harmful contaminants in Golden Penny Semovita.

“It contained the expected components plus the required Vitamin A. NAFDAC, therefore, wishes to inform the general public that the claim in the social media video assertions is misleading.

“The alleged Golden Penny Semovita is a brand of semolina, a very popular flour made from wheat and consumed in several parts of the world. Semolina contains mainly water, carbohydrates and about 13 per cent of gluten-forming proteins.

“Gluten is made up of two classes of proteins – glutenin and gliadin, which upon addition of water combine to form gluten, a protein that gives nutritive value and imparts other characteristic properties to the product. Glutenin normally gives a bread dough the ability to rise during baking while gliadin gives it the viscous and elastic (viscoelastic) properties, or it simply makes it extensible and elastic. This latter property is the rubbery/plastic-like appearance that was exhibited in the said video. Semolina has no plastic content in it; it only exhibits viscous and elastic properties. The rubbery-like material that was observed in the video after many washing with water is the gluten that formed after the gluten-forming proteins get mixed with water.

Golden Penny Semovita is manufactured by Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc., a registered company which has been granted marketing authorization by NAFDAC to manufacture the product and offer it for sale in Nigeria. The company’s operations were certified by NAFDAC after meeting the requirements of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS).

NAFDAC boss reassured Nigerians that the Golden Penny Semovita and all other semolina products registered by the Agency were safe for human consumption having been so approved by the Agency, following science-driven regulatory diligence.

“There is no cause for apprehension by consumers as such approved products are manufactured in line with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and in compliance with the Nigerian Industrial Standards, which is continuously monitored by NAFDAC,” she added.

She urged Nigerians to exercise discretion in the use of social media to address any suspicion they may have on regulated products as resorting to social media has the tendency to cause fear and panic.