NAF pilots involved in Air crash flown to Abuja for medicare, in stable condition

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar on Tuesday, 17 July 2023, visited the 2 NAF pilots who successfully ejected from the crashed FT-7NI trainer aircraft which occurred on Friday, 14 July 2023 in Makurdi.

The pilots, who were flown to Abuja on the directive of the CAS for extra medical care and attention, were in stable condition and recuperating well after ejecting from the ill-fated aircraft.

This was made known in a statement by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of NAF Public Relations and Information.

According to him, “The CAS, who was accompanied by the NAF Chief of Medical Services Air Vice Marshal Anthony Ekpe, expressed delight on seeing the pilots who were in high spirit and looking forward to getting back on their feet and resuming work as soon as possible.

“Air Vice Marshal Abubakar commended them for their courage and commitment to ongoing training efforts in view of NAF’s counterinsurgency and counterterrorism commitments.

He assured them of NAF’s readiness at providing them with the best of medical care to ensure their quick recovery.