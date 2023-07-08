NAF graduates new set of 1,123 Airmen, Airwomen

**Air Chief tasks them with innovation

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has tasked newly graduated recruits of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to be focused, motivated and innovative while contributing to NAF’s efforts towards achieving Nigeria’s national security imperatives.

He stated this while reviewing the Passing Out Parade of 1,123 recruits of Basic Military Training Course 43/2022 held Saturday, 8 July 2023, at the Military Training Centre, NAF Base, Kaduna.

While reminding them that they would be deployed to the various operational theatres to contribute their quota to national security, he urged them to ensure they operate within the rules of engagement as enumerated in the code of conduct for Armed Forces personnel involved in internal security operations.

He also admonished them to ensure they respect and protect the innocent and law-abiding civilians they trained to defend.

“Treat them with respect and protect their rights. By so doing, you will be discharging your professional and constitutional duties.

“Remember also that the NAF undoubtedly expects the highest standards from you regarding civil-military Relations, ” he stated.

The CAS advised the new recruits to take advantage of abundant training opportunities in the NAF to become proficient in their chosen specialities.

He also reiterated the need for them to be disciplined and subordinate their personal interests to those of the Service and the Nation.

Speaking further, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar charged them to ensure they internalize and thoroughly embrace the NAF core values of ‘Integrity first, Service before self and excellence in all you do,’ in order to maintain the reputation the Service has earned over the years.

On the ongoing efforts to rid the nation of all criminal acts, the CAS counselled them not to allow themselves to be used by any subversive elements to destabilize the country.

“You must not succumb to any inducement or action that would cause disaffection amongst fellow members of the Armed Forces and remember that your duty is to protect all Nigerians, irrespective of their leanings or inclinations”, he said.

Air Vice Marshal Abubakar also told the recruits to remember that they were now subject to both military and civil laws, hence, they must ensure they submit themselves to civil authority under democratic tenets.

In view of the dangers the misuse of social media by some personnel portends for ongoing operations, the CAS advised them to thoroughly familiarize themselves with the social media policy of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

According to him, contravening any of the provisions therein would be viewed very seriously.

While expressing his profound gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his support, the CAS assured him of NAF’s unalloyed loyalty and total commitment to his administration’s renewed hope and aspiration for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

The occasion had in attendance the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, Commandants of Tri-service institutions in Kaduna, Branch Chiefs as well as Directors from NAF Headquarters among other dignitaries.