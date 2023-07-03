NADCEL 2023: Nigerian Army enlightens students on civil-military relationship

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Army on Monday 3, July 2023 conducted a one-day medical outreach in Mapo Hall, Oja Oba Community, Ibadan, Oyo state as part of the series of activities lined up for the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2023 (NADCEL).

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony at Mapo Hall, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Taoreed Lagbaja who was represented by the Chief of Transformation and Innovations Army (COTI) Major General Zakari Abubakar stated that the medical outreach is to commemorate the 160th year of Nigerian Army’s existence.

Lagbaja appreciated the good people of Ibadan for their support to the NA, adding that the choice of Oja Oba Community for the exercise was to give back to the people of Ibadan for their cooperation and support to the NA in the discharge of its constitutional mandate.

He assured the community that the NA will continue to provide platforms that would further strengthen the already existing cordial relationship with the NA.

The Chairman Ibadan South East Local Government Area, Pastor Emmanuel Olawale in his remarks appreciated the NA for her kind gesture noting that the people of Oja Oba community were delighted to have the NA medical team in their midst to provide free medical services.

He consequently commended the Army for the outreach and for ensuring the security of lives and property of Ibadan and contiguous areas.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director, Army Public Relations said the event “witnessed large number of residents who took advantage of the free medical outreach to access test’s and treatment for diverse ailments, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, dental, heart, eye and other health challenges, as well as free medical checkup.

“The NA also distributed free drugs, eye glasses, crutches and wheel chairs to the physically challenged. Health talks and counselling were also conducted to sensitize the community.

“The exercise was also used as a platform to enlighten the community on the implications of substance abuse in their community.

The event was attended by dignitaries including the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Olalekan Balogun, Chief of Special Services and Programmes and Chairman NADCEL 2023, Major General Victor Onumajuru, General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Major General Takuti Usman, Principal Staff Officers from the Army Headquarters, among others.