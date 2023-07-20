NACCIMA pushes for increased PPP in NEZA, NEPZA, OGFZA operations

By Cynthia Alo

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye, has called for increased public-private partnership, PPP, to strengthen free trade zone operations in the country and enhance economic growth and development.

The NACCIMA boss spoke on the sidelines of the emergency meeting on Free Trade Zones operations being organized by the Nigeria Economic Zones Association (NEZA) in collaboration with the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA).

Oye, who lauded the initiative, said the meeting will provide a fine platform to address the pressing challenges faced by Free Trade Zone operators, which will ultimately enhance their operations and improve the economy.

Reiterating the importance of a strong and efficient free trade policy in the country, the NACCIMA President noted that the policy would enable Nigerian businesses to compete successfully in the global market and expand their reach.

He stated: “As the President of NACCIMA, I recognize the importance of a strong and efficient free trade policy in the country, which would enable Nigerian businesses to compete successfully on the global market and expand their reach.

“I, therefore, commend this initiative by NEZA and its partners in the government and private sector, aimed at addressing the pressing challenges faced by FTZ operators, which will ultimately enhance their operations and improve the economy”.