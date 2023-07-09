NAAT opposes increment in tuition

—Says 200% fee hike ‘ll lead to massive students drop out

—Urges FG to reinstate Governing Councils of varsities

By, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, has expressed worry and concern over the recent 200 percent increase in fees and charges in federal Universities’, saying that it may lead to students dropping out of school.

NAAT also kicked against the dissolution of Universities Governing Boards, and asked the Federal Government to reinstate the dissolved boards

These among others were contained in a statement issued by the NAAT President, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma, at the end of its 52nd National Executive Council meeting, which was made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the recent increment in tuition fees and charges in tertiary institutions, the association said: “NAAT is worried and concerned too with the recent development regarding the increase in fees and charges in our Federal Institutions particularly Universities.

“This development may compel many of our students to drop out of school, occasioned by the current economic hardship facing parents and lack of adequate resources to meet up with economic demands.

“We are aware that over 200% increase in fees and charges are now being imposed by Universities authorities. NAAT therefore appeals to the government to consider the plight of the poor and rescind the decision by returning to the status quo until the loan issue is properly addressed.”

The association also said that the dissolution of the governing boards of universities was a setback for the growth and development of Nigeria’s Tertiary Education.

The union argued that the dissolution would cripple the activities of the country’s tertiary institutions especially in the areas of promotion, motivation, welfare, contracts and project documentation as well as laboratory facilities for practical and research.

The government, through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, last month dissolved the Boards of most government agencies.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, David Adejo, during the policy meeting organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on June 24, said the government was considering reinstating the sacked chairmen of the governing Councils of federal universities.

According to the union, “NAAT is of the view that the action contravened the Act that established federal institutions and does not conform to the Miscellaneous Act of 2003 as amended which provides a statutory tenure of Governing Council of tertiary institutions and so cannot be dissolved at will like other Boards.

“Therefore we urge the government to reinstate them immediately so as not to create a vacuum in the management of Nigerian tertiary institutions.”

The association welcomed the student loans scheme signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

It urged the government to consider giving grants especially for indigent ones as a viable alternative to students’ loan.

It said, “While the idea behind the Student Loan to pursue their Education is not a bad one. But we are concerned that conditions attached to assessing the loan are too stringent such that it may be impossible for a student to access.

“Therefore, we call for an urgent review of the conditions in order to make it accessible to the concerned students.

“Rather than loan, NAAT is strongly of the opinion that the government should also consider giving grants especially for indigent ones as a viable alternative to students’ loan,” the association said.

On the issue of Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards, CCMAS, the recalled that recently, the regulatory body of Nigerian University Education System, the National Universities Commission, NUC, came up with with what it considered as a template. for the Management/operation of the Nigerian University Academic System.

It said, “We, members of National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) observed obvious errors of omission and commission as contained in the current CCMAS document under review, For example on page 70 under Engineering and Technology which is similar for all other disciplines.

“The CCMAS document under review was prepared and circulated without any input from members of NlAAT, who are critical stake holders in the laboratories/workshops/studios as one of the tripods upon which anly University is built; Classroom, the Library and the laboratory/workshop/studio/research farm:

“We observed that going by the document in reference, the name of Academic Technologist was conspicuously omitted: Technologists’ jobs were assigned to Academics support personnel, who are alien to the University system. As if to add salt to injury, this non existing staff are also being recommended to be engaged as temporary staff according tto the CCMAS document under review.

“This is an aberration, capable of destroying the values of any academic program in the area of laboratory, Workshop, Studio or Research farm practices. The document is also silent on the minimum number of academic technologists to man laboratory, workshop, studio or research farm for effective and efficient running of an Academic program;

“I: was also noted that, contrary to the existing provision of minimum office space for academic technologists in the NUC document, no provision was made under the draft CCMAS;