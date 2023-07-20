N8,000 palliatives already fracturing Nigeria’s economy – LP chieftain

…Lists strategies for implementation of new palliative regime

By Dickson Omobola

A Labour Party (LP) chieftain in Delta State, Lennox Egavoja Gold, on Thursday, urged the Federal Government to take ‘remedial measures’ to cushion the effects of the present economic hardship being faced by the people as a result of the withdrawal of petroleum subsidy.

In a statement yesterday, he also advised the All Progressives Congress, APC, government at the federal level, led by the president, to dump the “so-called N8,000 palliatives” that are already fracturing the economy.

He said: “Therefore, I will relate, as a concerned citizen, for the betterment of the country regarding the Federal Government seeking a review of the proposed palliatives, which it is already positioning to do.

“There are some general insights on the topic of remedial measures for economic hardship. In times of economic hardship, it is not uncommon for the central government (in this case, the Federal Government) to take the lead in implementing measures to alleviate the situation.

“However, it is important to note that effective solutions often require a multi-level and collaborative approach involving the different tiers of government.”

While he advised state and local governments to play a crucial role in complementing the efforts of the Federal Government, Gold said:

“In summary, while the Federal Government often takes the lead in implementing remedial measures during economic hardship, the involvement of state governments and local governments is crucial.

“By understanding local needs, implementing targeted programmes, strengthening social safety nets, and fostering collaboration, state and LGs can contribute significantly to alleviating economic hardships in their respective regions,” he said.