N617/litre: We can’t survive this, citizens tell Tinubu

By Obas Esiedesa

Motorists and consumer groups yesterday expressed outrage over the 15 percent rise in petrol pump price implemented by oil marketers led by NNPC Limited from N537 per litre to N617.

Checks across the nation’s capital showed that while all NNPC’s retail outlets had adjusted their pumps to reflect the new rate, most stations belonging to major oil marketers were either shut or continued dispensing at the old rate.

Stations operated by Shema, Mobil, AA Rano and AY Sharfa continued selling at the old rate across the city, while Adova, TotalEnergies were closed or selling at the new rate.

Expectedly, while motorists shunned the stations selling at the old rate, long queues formed at the stations selling at the old rate in an attempt to beat the new price increase.

Speaking to Vanguard at the AY Sharfa station located in Karu area of the Abuja Municipal Council, consumers expressed concerns that things would get very difficult for families.

Mr. Muyudeen Abu, a transporter, explained to Vanguard that he “rushed to the filling when I heard that they have increased the price again. Luckily, I’m inside that station now. I don’t have money to buy a full tank but I will buy the one I will use to work tomorrow.

“I’m afraid because I don’t know how we are going to survive this. Things are very difficult for the masses. The government cannot just abandon us like this. President Bola Tinubu has to do something urgently before things get out of hand”, he said.

Also speaking to Vanguard, Chairman, Electricity Consumers Association of Nigeria, Chijoke James said the rising cost of energy in the country was great cause for concern, adding that with prices of petrol and electricity rising at the same time, more Nigerians would drop into the extreme poverty bracket.

“It is difficult to understand what is going on. From the beginning of the year to this point, the masses have borne the full brunt of ill advised government policies. What is going on is uncalled for and the government must intervene to halt it”, he stated.

Price may rise to N710, expert warns

Speaking on the latest price hike, oil and gas governance expert, Mr. Henry Adigun said it was not a surprise as the old pump price of N537 per litre was not the real market price.

Mr. Adigun pointed out that NNPC was able to sell at that old rate because it had old stock of foreign exchange and old stock of petrol, disclosing that the actual pump price was closer to N710 per litre given the low value of the Naira.

He explained: “You need to understand this, when NNPC was selling petrol at N540 per litre, that wasn’t the price that was market determined. That was still subsidised pricing because at that point, NNPC was using dollar artificial rate to sell petrol.

“As we speak today, no importer is importing petrol into the country, do you know why? Because if they do, they cannot land at the price NNPC was retailing it. That is why for the past few months, NNPC has being the sole importer of petrol. When NNPC is now looking at the market and they know that there is no old stock of dollars to augment purchase, they are reflecting the true market price.

“NNPC typically gets their dollars from selling our crude and then they remit to the government in local currency. At the point of deregulation exchange rate was N700 -N705 to the dollar but they were remitting at N455 to the government. When the government devalued the currency, the Naira fell to N785 and at that point NNPC began selling petrol at N537 in Abuja and N490 in Lagos. That was not also the real market value because they still had old stock of currency and old stock of supply that made them to use virtual value of N550 to the dollar. That’s why every other importer outside NNPC who couldn’t buy dollars at a cheaper rate couldn’t supply”, he added.

He expressed optimism that with other oil marketers involved in the importation of the product, prices would eventually decline, as it has happened with diesel.

While faulting the communication strategy of the government, he stressed that the “government is not communicating effectively and citizens have rights to question what the government is doing”.

Adigun said it was critical that the government intervenes to ameliorate the hardship faced by the poor across the country by introducing a publicly funded transport system and efficient cash transfer policy that captures more of Nigeria’s poorest of the poor.