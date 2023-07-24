N30m for grabs as ‘Teach and Win’ reality TV show births in Nigeria

By Esther Onyegbula

In a conscious effort to equip teachers with modern techniques and further expose them to 21st century teachings trend, plans to host a teacher reality television show to reward creativity in teaching profession has been finalised.

Briefing the newsmen in Lagos, ahead of the reality show, tagged “My teacher, my pride, expected to debut in August, the Chief Executive officer of Education Initiative Nigeria, Dr. Adebare Egunjobi, disclosed that the idea behind the ‘teach and win’ programme is to reward creativity and excellent in teaching.

He stated that reality show is a clear departure from other reality show because it will foster latest development in terms of teaching methodology. He noted that the show is going to be an intensive one where 20 components of teaching techniques would be part of the criteria needed in the house. “We want to see how the teachers will bring their teachings to fore.”

Egunjobi disclosed that his company has trained more than 20,000 schoolteachers as well as 10,000 school administrators across the country. He revealed that there are plans to tour other Africa countries to teach teachers on how to be acquainted with modern day teaching techniques that will bring about developmental strive in the educational sector.

Speaking on the importance of the program, Associate professor Christy Omotuyole, Faculty of Education, University of Lagos said: “The nation’s educational system is very, very important to all of us, in other words, no education, no development. Not only is there no development without education, there is no education without teachers and vice-versa.

“This means that teachers hold the ace in any educational system. And we have so many practitioners today who need to be recognised at all levels and this program is just to unveil a lot of project activities on teachers’ training and their final positions. This is just the unveiling program, a very short one that will initiate the progress of rewarding teachers.”

Also speaking, Professor Stephen Oyebade of the Faulty of Education, University of Lagos, underscored the importance of the country’s educational system; reasons teachers at all level should be recognized and appreciated.