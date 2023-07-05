N2bn Investment scam: Court adjourns trial of agric entrepreneur to next week

By Peter Egwuatu

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned to next week the trial of Ovaioza Yunusa who was alleged to be involved in a N2 billion scam.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Gladys Olotu adjourned the case because the defence parties failed to appear before the court when the matter came up Tuesday.

The SEC, in a statement released yesterday said: “The Federal Government had sued Ovaioza and her company, Ovaioza Farm Produce Storage Business (OFPSB) on charges bordering on advanced fee Fraud.

Ovaioza along with Imu Yunusa and Goodness Omeiza were alleged to be operating as fund managers without reg­ istration by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) among others.”

The SEC had in March 2022 sealed up the 27 Abeokuta street, Garki Abuja office of the company on suspicions of illegally collecting money from the investing public to the tune of N2 billion while not registered with the Commission.



The statement said: In the five count charge brought against the company and its promoters by the Feder­ al Republic of Nigeria, they were alleged to have on or between the year 2020 and 2022 within the ju­ risdiction of the honourable court did commit a felony to wit: with common intent conspired among themselves together with their staff to do an illegal act. They were alleged to lure and offer for subscription an unregistered collective invest­ ment scheme valued over N2 billion to the unsuspecting general public including Umejiaku Chi­ kodili Crystal, Omolabake Ale, Dr. Obi Sandra P., Nnaemeka Franklin Ugwoke, Fonon Ismai­ la Malum, Kelechi Anayo, Nkiru Onyima, and others.”