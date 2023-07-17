N195bn PH Ring Road: No Gov can match Fubara on projects, Wike brags

…Flags off Fubara’s N195Bn Legacy Project

…Fubara promises adequate compensation to communities

By Egufe Yafugborhi

FORMER Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on Monday bragged that no sitting governor could match Governor Siminialayi Fubara in landmark projects delivery under current leadership dispensation in Nigeria.

Wike bragged about his successor in Port Harcourt where he did groundbreaking for Fubara’s N195.3Bn Port Harcourt Ring Road, a 50.1km project the governor envisages to not only connect communities, but expand the landscape and unify Rivers people.

The dual carriage road project to be executed by Julius Berger spans six Local Government Areas with six flyovers and one river crossing bridge to be completed within 36 months.

Wike on the occasion said, “In 2007, 2008, one man was governor at a time in a month we got N100Billion. I was Chief of Staff. We put N100Billion in First Bank that we were going to do this road. Up till today there is no Ring Road.

“But today, a man one month in office has awarded a project of N195Bn and has paid N150Bn. I challenge any state, any governor today that will say he has the chest, the capacity to engage a reputable company like JB to award N195Bn single contract and pay N150Bn. When he (Fubara) will show you 100 days, Nigerians will be shocked.”

Harping on the failures of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Wike said, “This project is supposed to have been done by the NDDC, but what we have is a Niger Delta cash cow, not a development commission.

“Assuming NDDC has delivered this kind of project in every state, then you would have wondered what the Niger Delta would have become.”

Soliciting communities cooperation with assurance on payment of adequate compensation to deserving persons on the project’s right of way, Governor Fubara said, “We did not just sign a contract, but we are paying for it and we are here to commence the job.

“It is not just about linking communities. It is about the man (Wike) who discovered the vision of the New Rivers, the vision to bring Rivers people together.”