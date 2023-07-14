Home » Entertainment » N120m up for grabs, as BBNaija returns with ‘All Star edition’
Entertainment

July 14, 2023

N120m up for grabs, as BBNaija returns with ‘All Star edition’

N120m up for grabs, as BBNaija returns with ‘All Star edition’

By Benjamin Njoku

Organizers of the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija , reality TV show have  announced  that the  8th edition of the show will  premiere on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Tagged’ All Star season” the winner of the show  will walk away with  the grand prize pegged at N120 million Naira among  other consolidation prizes.

According to the organizers, the housemates will battle for the grand prize in the next 70 days. The show ends on the ,1st of October.

Ebuka Obi- Uchendu is  returning   again  as the host of the  show.

As a reward for fans this seasons, 30 lucky fans will win one million each in the fan lock challenge where they have the opportunity to lock in their top three favorite housemates all through season.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.