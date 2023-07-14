N120m up for grabs, as BBNaija returns with ‘All Star edition’

By Benjamin Njoku

Organizers of the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija , reality TV show have announced that the 8th edition of the show will premiere on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Tagged’ All Star season” the winner of the show will walk away with the grand prize pegged at N120 million Naira among other consolidation prizes.

According to the organizers, the housemates will battle for the grand prize in the next 70 days. The show ends on the ,1st of October.

Ebuka Obi- Uchendu is returning again as the host of the show.

As a reward for fans this seasons, 30 lucky fans will win one million each in the fan lock challenge where they have the opportunity to lock in their top three favorite housemates all through season.