N-Delta group passes vote of confidence on Ndiomu

Ndiomu

…urges Tinubu to disregard detractors

By Chancel Sunday

The leadership of Niger Delta Youth Leaders for Good Governance, NDYLGG, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to disregard those calling for the removal of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd) from office.

In a statement issued yesterday, signed by the President of NDYLGG, Comrade Ebi Akpoegberibo, which was made available to newsmen, the group noted that Ndiomu’s leadership has recorded successes for the Programme through the new initiatives geared towards making ex-agitators self-reliant, creators of wealth, entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

The group therefore wants the President to ignore those retrogressive elements who want the status quo in the PAP to be maintained to enable them continue with their thieving culture.

They maintained that those calls are part of the evil machinations aimed at thwarting the efforts of Ndiomu to sanitize the system and take the Programme to the next level in line with the blueprint and ideals of the founding fathers”.

The statement reads: “First, we want to thank President Tinubu for the determined efforts to rescue the nation and take it to the next level; we urge Mr President to be focused on providing a new lease of life for the masses and also to write his name in gold”.

“We are constrained to react to the dastardly and dirty politics spewing in the direction of the PAP office, with some sponsored groups calling for the removal of Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu from office despite his apparent efforts in repositioning the Programme for the good of beneficiaries and the development of the Niger Delta”.

“We want to unequivocally state that Ndiomu is an upright person who comes with high integrity to change the PAP narrative, which earlier chief executive officers could have done to make the the fourteen years of the Programme’s existence relevant. It is appalling to note that some beneficiaries are passive in many ways in a programme meant for them and Ndiomu has been working hard to ensure all beneficiaries are given equal opportunities”.

The statement is calling on Mr President to be critically attentive and be wary of those politicians who see the PAP as a cash-cow to avoid the mistakes of the past, as the incumbent, is driving the programme in the right direction.

“The allegations against Ndiomu that he has not deployed beneficiaries for training is irrelevant as backlog of debts arising from previous trainings by his predecessors has to be cleared before fresh deployment while similar allegations in online media are spurious and unsubstantiated.

“We call on those in the business of pull-Ndiomu-down in the region to desist and turn a new leaf as many beneficiaries are happy with the General’s initiatives for the overall success of the programme.

“So, we urged all beneficiaries and Niger Deltans in general to give the needed support and encouragement to Ndiomu to enable him actualize his good intentions for the Programme”.

“As members of NDYLGG, we pass a vote of confidence on Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu and also call on Mr President to equally give him the needed support to take the Programme to the next level”.