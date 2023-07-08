N/Delta group hails Tinubu for retaining NDDC management

The Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has commended President Bola Tinubu’s decision to return Dr Samuel Ogbuku-led management of Niger Delta Development Commision (NDDC).

Mr Kenedy Tonjo-West, President of MOSIEND, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenegoa that the decision was an ingenious way of keeping development of the region on course.

He said: “Retaining Ogbuku to keep running the NDDC is a good omen for the Niger Delta and shows that Mr. President appreciated the need to entrust leadership in competent hands.

“On June 19, President Tinubu approved the dissolution of boards of Federal Government parastatals with the exception of Councils and Commissions listed in the Third Schedule of 1999 Constitution.

“Consequently, the NDDC board which was inaugurated in January, was dissolved.”

He said the people of Niger Delta, dismayed by the board’s dissolution, soon had cause to jubilate following the return of the Dr Ogbuku- led management team.

He explained that Ogbuku, a development expert by training and practice, was well positioned to bring his wealth of experience to the development of the Niger Delta region.

Tonjo-West noted that MOSIEND was in support of Mr President’s decision because Dr Ogbuku was one of them who had been in the struggle and understood the peculiar development needs of the Niger Delta.

On the status of the managing director and executive directors of the NDDC, Tonjo-West said the MD and two executive directors could run the commission until replacements were made.

He said MOSIEND was aware of covert activities of some politicians calculated to forment trouble under the guise of opposing the change of administration in the NDDC.

He, however, said that violence was not the only means of drawing attention to issues.

“For us in MOSIEND, we are using the instrumentality of dialogue in pushing for issues that matter for the people of the Niger Delta.