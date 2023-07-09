N-Delta ex-militant leaders back Tabai on PAPSOCOL appointment

…Pass a vote of confidence

By Chancel Sunday

The Coalition of Urhobo Ex-militant Leaders, CUEL, has congratulated former Supreme Court judge and Ebenana-owei of Tuomo Kingdom, Delta State, HRM (Justice) Francis F. Tabai, JSC (rtd), on his appointment as chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme Cooperative Society Limited, PAPCOSOL.

Backing the monarch on his appointment, weekend, the president of CUEL, Self-styled general H.M. Ebirie, speaking on behalf of his group, noted that Tabai’s appointment was well-deserved in consideration of his track-records as a former judge of the Nigerian Supreme Court and currently as a monarch.

He said: “We, beneficiaries of PAP, congratulate Justice Tabai on his appointment to head the office of PAPSOCOL. Tabai is known as a man of integrity and his appointment is a welcome development to beneficiaries.

“Already, he has started with a good footing in giving the needed attention to beneficiaries and we believe with his attributes of transparency, straightforwardness and truthfulness, he will work hard to ensure success in his assignment.

“We also believe that the aim of the scheme, which is to make beneficiaries become entrepreneurs and self-reliant, will be a reality and success under Justice Tabai.

“On this ground, we leaders of Urhobo Ex-militant Leaders pass a vote of confidence on Tabai and call on all beneficiaries of PAP and Niger-Deltans in general to give the needed support and encouragement to PAPCOSOL leadership.

“We equally want to use this medium to call on our amiable President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, to look critically into the PAP office and appoint a Deltan to run affairs of the office for the sake of equity and fairness”.