My talent will open doors for me – VIBE records act, Chase Cartel

By Benjamin Njoku

Okafor Michael Chinaza popularly called Chase Cartel has boasted that his talent as a singer will open doors for him.

The rising singer is aspiring to become one of the wave-making singers to emerge from this part of the world. Chase Cartel, who’s signed to Virgin Birds Entertainment, VIBE, owned by popular Nollywood actor, Cyril Chukwuemeka Pharaoh believes that he has what it takes to carve a niche for himself in the Nigerian music scene. For him, his talent will surely take him to the top.

In a chat with newsmen, the rising singer who began his musical journey last year, said though nobody influenced him in music, he believed that with God all things are possible.

His first released single under Virgin Birds Records titled “Trenches Life” is currently enjoying massive airplay. The song has to do with the singer’s past experience back in the trenches before he saw the light at the end of the tunnel when he got signed to VIBE records. His next track ‘G.O.A.T’ is due to be released on the 16th of August 2023, which happens to be his birthday, while his first studio album is set to be dropped under Virgin Birds Entertainment before December, this year. The album is titled “ School Boy.” Chase Cartel said what sets him apart from other rising singers is his style of music which he calls “Trap music.”

Listening to music of the likes of American rappers like Lil Baby, Polo G and Central C while growing up, the Anambra State-born singer said he draws inspirations from happenings around him and life story. According to him, he had the mindset of creating something different from other musicians.

Chase Cartel’s debut single titled “ No Feelings “ featuring Smart Coin was released last year, while his second single “Document “ also featuring Snazzy Ipupa followed thereafter.

Recalling how his path and that of VIBE CEO crossed, the rising singer said the bearded actor reached out to him, promising to give him a platform to hit the limelight.

“I’m really happy to have come this far under VIBE Records and I want to change the Trap Game as the real G.O.A.T( Greatest Of All Time ),” the singer said. Chase Cartel’s new single which is available on all platforms has already hit one million plays on Audiomack within a few weeks of its release.