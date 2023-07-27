My squad is complete – Real Madrid coach, Ancelloti amid Mbappe links

By Efosa Taiwo
Carlo Ancelotti says his Real Madrid squad is “complete” despite links to out-of-favour PSG forward, Kylian Mbappe.
The Italian gaffer made this known after their 2-0 friendly win over Manchester United in Houston on Wednesday.
“The squad is fine,” Ancelotti said on Wednesday. “We won’t have problems with the squad. A problem would be having a squad without quality … The squad is great. It’s complete.”
When asked specifically about Mbappé, the Italian responded with a blunt “Next question.”
Ancelotti has repeatedly said that he is happy with his squad, despite the departure of long-term legend Karim Benzema.
Although reports keep linking Mbappé, it remains unclear if Real Madrid are willing to go all out for the Frenchman with competition from Saudi Arabia.
