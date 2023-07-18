My son was shot 38 times by OPC members in Lagos, bereaved father laments



By Evelyn Usman, LAGOS

A bereaved father, Idowu Abiodun, has disclosed how his 21-year-old son, John, was killed in cold blood by suspected members of outlawed Oduua People’s Congress, OPC, in the densely populated Ajegunle of Lagos.

He revealed that his late son’s assailants fired at him 38 times to ensure he was dead, before abandoning him in the pool of his blood at Bara Street of Ajegunle.

He expressed regret that a week after the incident, no arrest had been made, even when the identities of those who perpetrated the dastardly act were known by the Police.

But the Police, in its reaction, said six persons have been arrested.

Speaking with Vanguard, Abiodun recalled how the late John, a vulcaniser, left the house on Oduduwa Street on July 10, 2023 to pray in the mosque on Bara Street.

According to him, “He was my second son and lived with me. He left the house by 7a.m., to pray. On his way, he saw some people shooting. He started running to avoid being hit by stray bullets. But the armed persons, who were on a motorbike, chased him. They shot him in front of the mosque and he fell. One of them alighted from the motorcycle and pumped several bullets on him, until he was dead.

“His killers were OPC members from Tolu. When policemen from Ajeromi came, they provided protection for the killers. I thought they were taking them to the station. But when I got to Ajeromi division to lodge an official complaint, I was told to go and bury my son, as if it was a goat that was killed. The policemen I met at Ajeromi also told me to go to the State CID, Panti to lodge a complaint.

“When I asked why they did not arrest those involved in the death of my son since they knew them, they said I should go to Section 4 at Panti.”

Asked why the OPC members visited the area, he said they were invited because of robbery incident at Agugu bus-stop, Ajegunle.

He said: “That was not the first time OPC members would visit our area and my late son was not the first person they have killed. They are thorns in our flesh. Even when I accosted the leader of the team over my son’s death, he said I can’t do anything to him.

“I am, therefore, using this medium to call on the Police authorities to prosecute these individuals who carry themselves as untouchable. I need justice for my late son, even though I have buried him, as instructed by the Police.”

Contacted, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hudenyin, said six persons had been arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, SCIID, Yaba, over the incident, adding that investigation is ongoing.