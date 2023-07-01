My plans to empower, educate and reward African women – Ambassador Ayo George

By Rita Okoye

The prestigious all women awards platform, Enterprising Women Awards Africa popularly known as EWAAfrica has unveiled a new concept called Project 7.

Speaking at a media hangout with journalists in Lagos, the convener of the award, Ambassador Ayo George explained the idea behind the project.

He said, “Project 7 is actually a book being written by 7 prominent and successful business owners, with title “The Ways of Business Queens”. The idea behind this is for other African women, especially young women, to have access to a working document, a book that gives direction to their growing businesses. A book that empowers them to do more. A book that triggers their imaginations and keeps them informed.

“Our goal is to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, of quality education, gender equality and industry, innovation and infrastructure. Our goal is also to empower, educate, develop, motivate and reward African women, and these women need to understand that their businesses can thrive, as there are also other women that have succeeded in Nigeria especially, in spite of the economic situation at every given time. The average Nigerian business woman needs to read the success stories of others to also be inspired and that’s the major idea behind the book. We have the privilege to assemble a group of Business Amazons and Queens that have seen it all in business, these women have also failed forward, they have made profits and losses and finally they have become an authority in their fields and now succeeding at their businesses”, he concluded.

The seven authors of the book are Pharm Olamide Agbomeji, MD, GreenPlus Pharmacy and CEO, Saphyr Events, Ambassador (Dr.) Funke Kehinde, CEO, Brilliant Concepts Realtors and President, Real Estate Millionaires, Ebunoluwa Akinwale, CEO, Nature’s Treats Cafe and Bistro, CEO, Reignbow Effects, and President, The Rainbow Gateway Humanitarian Foundation, Olabisi Olaniran, the Managing Director, Intetrust Global Services Limited, Mariam Salawu, CEO, Marisgold Boutiques and CEO, Food Village, Dr. Florence Obioma, CEO, Floral Designs and CEO, Floral Foams, Adetoun Oshodi, Convener, 3D Kids Talent Hunt and an alumni of the MTN Project Fame.

The book is expected to be launched and unveiled to the public in September and a large part of the proceeds will go into the outreach to young girls, to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child coming up on the 11th of October in collaboration with The Christiana George Foundation with the partnership of all 7 authors.