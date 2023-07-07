‘My parents were happy to have me back,’ Ex-beauty queen, Dabota speaks on failed marriage

Nigerian ex-beauty queen, Dabota Lawson has revealed that her parents were happy to welcome her back home after she separated from her estranged husband, Prince Sunny Aku.

Recall that Dabota got married to billionaire businessman Aku, and separated less than one year after.

In an interview with TVC’s ‘Your View’ show, Dabota stated that her parents did not probe her to find out the reason her marriage ended in divorce, noting that no one wanted to put her under pressure.

She claimed that her ex-husband later reached out to her and apologized while admitting his flaws.

“My parents were so happy to have me back, my dad and my mother didn’t ask any questions. Nobody really wanted to stress me about it. I just went home and was fine.

“He contacted me and apologised for a lot of things but I have moved past that stage. I’m not emotionally invested in it so I was able to forgive and we have been fine since then.”