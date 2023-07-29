My office will clampdown on human traffickers – Ebonyi First Lady warns

…parents should stop sending their children outside Ebonyi for labour

By Peter Okutu, Abakalikii

Wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Mrs Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Ogbonna Nwifuru, Saturday cautioned parents against sending their children outside the State for all forms of labour, so as to prevent them (Children) from falling prey to the masterminds of Child trafficking in the country.

She emphasized that her office will work with relevant agencies to clampdown on the perpetrators of human trafficking.

The First Lady stated this during a walk organised by the State Government in collaboration with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) as part of activities lined up to commemorate the 2023 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, with the theme “Reach every victim of Trafficking, Leave no one behind”, in Abakaliki.

The first Lady who noted that poverty and greed were the root causes why children were trafficked, urged the parents to take advantage of the Governor Nwifuru’s free primary and secondary education to send their children to school, in order to avoid them being robbed of their rights to live a life free from fear and exploitation.

Mrs Nwifuru expressed joy that Ebonyians have joined her avowed determination to end child trafficking, Marriage and other forms of child abuses, in a bid to stop organ trafficking, maltreatment and molestation of the child.

She said “Our children are being used for all forms of outrageous activities that can endanger their lives, and because they are far from home they have nobody to report to”.

In their seperate remarks, the Barr Sam Offia, the South-East zonal commander of Naptip and Mrs Bertha Offor the Ebonyi state Commander, NAPTIP, appreciated the Wife of Ebonyi state Governor, Chief Mrs Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Ogbonna Nwifuru, and the good people of Ebonyi state for their massive support to advocate ending human trafficking.

They pledged their unalloyed support to the State Government in the fight against all forms of human trafficking and Child Abuse in the country.