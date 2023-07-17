My mother was worried when I told her, I want to become an actress – Oluwakemi Motunrayo

By Gabriel Olawale

Producer cum actress, Oluwakemi Motunrayo is an household name today as an actress cum producer.

But she said her mother was skeptical when she (Oluwakemi) expressed her desire to become an actress. Though her mother later blessed the decision since she raised all her children well, and they could stand anywhere.

She said, “When I told my parents about my intention to join the movie industry, my mum was initially not in support of my decision.

“She was worried of the wild rumours and scandals around actresses. She was also scared about the issue of sex in exchange for movie roles. Thankfully, my mum did a good job of raising me and my case was different. She’s is always happy and proud anytime she watches my movies.”

The Owo, Ondo State born actress who started acting in 2008 explained that she experienced both the ups and downs in the industry but she remained unshaken.

“I joined the movie industry in 2008 through Afeez Owo Group (Double A Entertainment).

“I am equally a producer, having produced four lovely movies: Rinsola Oloko Meta,Eleda, Elegbenla and Atunida. Essentially, I have learnt a lot of lessons in the industry.

“I really have a passion for it, having experienced both good and bad. But I will never quit because of the passion I have for acting,” she added.

Oluwakemi, a graduate of Business Administration, however hinted that while entering the industry some of the randy actors and directors did make advances at her.

“Getting into the movie industry was not a walk in the park for me. I got a lot of advances from actors and directors that offered roles in exchange for sex, but God gave me wisdom to outsmart them.

“When I first came into the industry in 2009, the competition between actresses was much but I thank God I am still alive and doing well for myself.”

As a celebrity, she said she has learnt to ignore rumours about her, because according to her, “whether one likes it or not. Some destructive rumours might even cause a mental breakdown for the person in question. However, I feel the best way to handle rumour mongers is to ignore whatever is said around one.”

Oluwakemi said she is also into fabric business and now planing to open a wine store soon (Motun’s Crown Store ).

What is her mainstay in the industry? And she offered, “I think my beauty is one of the qualities that have helped me get to where I am today. I am also a jovial and respectful person. I respect senior colleagues that had been in the industry before me.”

In everything, perception matters. Oluwakemi worries about how the society perceives actresses, regarding them as ‘runs girls’.

“I think the most challenging aspect of being an actress is the way people perceive us. The untrue assumptions are quite disturbing. Some people classify actresses as runs girls (prostitutes) in disguise and I think it is not appropriate to have such thoughts. For instance, I just bought a new SUV and some people were quick to say it was my sugar daddy that bought it for me.”