My mission is to make men love their women – Omoshola

By Ayo Onikoyi

Deborah Erioluwapo Ajayi, fondly called Omoshola, the Managing Director of Omoshola’s Place, who is regarded as one of Nigeria’s biggest and most prosperous sex and body therapists has defended her fellow Kayanmata/aphrodisiacs sellers that they are not in business to make women remote-control their men through their products, often deemed mystical in efficacy.

Omoshola, who has been accused of being obsessed with women’s power over men, in a chat with Potpourri defends herself thus, “I’m not obsessed with woman taking control of their husbands, but I’m worried about the fact that most women do not have a say in their relationships because they are women. My mission is to make them irresistible to their men. This is the reason behind some of my products. The marital law says a woman should be submissive to her husband, this should not only apply to women, it should also be directed to men too.

A man becomes God in his home and feels like he can control all of the thoughts and actions of his wife regardless how she feels about his decisions. I feel that both parties should be able to sit and make decisions together. The husband should be able to listen to his wife’s ideas and decisions too. Most men become very stingy to their wives and do not see the necessity to give her money and gifts, even when they ask. But they prefer to spend 10 times the money on younger girls to impress them, leaving their wives in shabby conditions, hence the reason behind most of my products.”